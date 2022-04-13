"He's got to get used to not targeting one player 100 more times than the next player" - NFL analyst on expectations for Aaron Rodgers without Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to have to get used to targeting other players without Davante Adams, according to Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the free agency period after spending eight seasons with the Packers. Having built up such a strong relationship with Rodgers on the field, the pair were nearly unstoppable at times last season.

Now with Adams no longer there, Bruschi, who appeared on ESPN's Get Up, said the Packers quarterback is going to have to get used to targeting other receivers.

Bruschi said:

"To fill his (Adams) shoes, I say no, but can they be better? I say yes. When that's gonna be it definitely won't be because, no matter who they bring in, I mean, one rookie, two rookies... Aaron's got to get used to something.

"He's got to get used to not targeting one player 100 more times than the next player, which is what he did with Davante Adams. If you look at these numbers and the targets that he had over the last few seasons. It is Davante, and then there's everyone else."

How will Aaron Rodgers fare without Davante Adams?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

It is going to be a significant change for Rodgers and the Packers offense without number 17. Just looking at the reception numbers from last season, it's easy to get an understanding of how much Rodgers relied on his favorite weapon.

Adams finished the season with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The next closest in terms of receptions was running back Aaron Jones, who caught only 52 passes.

The next best receiver was Allen Lazard, who only caught 40 passes. That means that Adams caught 71 more passes than Jones and 83 more passes than Lazard.

This is a huge discrepentancy and one that will have to be rectified over the course of the 2022 season. Without his favorite and most trusted target, it will be interesting to see just who will be the next receiver that the Packers quarterback will trust.

Last season, Lazard was targeted on several key third-down throws, so it may be him. However, others are going to have to step up, and one would think that Green Bay will be taking a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft with two of their selections (currently 22 and 28).

Next season is shaping up to be an interesting one for Packers fans.

