NFL analyst explains why 2024 QB Draft class is better than polarizing 2021 QB Draft class

Fans and teams will know the bulk of the 2024 QB draft class in less than three days. As such, teams are awaking from their slumber to make moves. Zach Wilson stole headlines on Monday when news broke that he would be traded to the Denver Broncos.

As such, fans began listing the quarterbacks from that draft class still clutching onto their jobs. Then, some fans braced for a similar result from this year's hyped draft class. However, speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," analyst Chris Simms explained why fans should remain hyped.

Chris Simms: [00:01:00] [The 2021 class is] a cautionary tale. ... The difference with this year's class is these are five quarterbacks. It's not where those guys would have been specimens. 'Oh, they're specimens that I think we can work with and mold into a quarterback.' These are all real quarterbacks. They're not specimen athletes. [00:01:59][59.2] PFT

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In other words, the 2021 QB class was loaded with passers that are athletes first and quarterbacks second. This year, the 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with players who are quarterbacks first, and athletes second.

Of course, many fans are likely to claim in response that his explanation is simple marketing. Some may argue that Simms merely slapped a different adjective on the same thing to make it appear different. However, until fans make their efforts to survive to see it all play out over the next few years, no one can be certain of the result.

Which players were in the 2021 QB Draft class?

Trevor Lawrence at Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The 2021 NFL Draft class was loaded with hyped names. "Tank for Trevor" became a staple among fans as Trevor Lawrence turned heads in college. Lawrence was drafted first overall, but he was far from the last quarterback taken in the first round.

Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones went to teams in the first round. Heading into the 2024 Draft, only Lawrence has remained with the same team. Here's a list of every quarterback taken in the NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence (Same team as 2021)

Zach Wilson (Moved)

Trey Lance (Moved)

Justin Fields (Moved)

Mac Jones (Moved)

Kyle Trask (Same team as 2021)

Kellen Mond (Moved)

Davis Mills (Same team as 2021)

Ian Book (Moved)

Sam Ehlinger (Same team as 2021)

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.