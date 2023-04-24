NFL analyst explains how Aaron Rodgers trade news could grind NHL and NBA playoffs to a halt

Aaron Rodgers has been loaded into the proverbial bullet train pointed at New York for quite some time. At this point, it feels like the zeitgeist has considered him a member of the Jets longer this offseason than as a member of the Green Bay Packers. However, nothing has budged in an official capacity.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager locked in on what could push the trade over the edge. Schrager even believes it could become an explosion loud enough to be heard from two other playoff sports. Here's how he put it:

"Night two, if Rodgers is still on the Packers and the Jets' second-round pick is on the clock at 42nd, I can imagine everyone changing over from the NBA playoffs. More from the NHL playoffs. 'What's [Ian] Rapoport got, like, where are we at with this thing?'"

Who will be signing Aaron Rodgers' checks in 2023?

Schrager went on to explain why:

"[Once] those picks are made, the value goes significantly down. The Packers aren't as interested in the Jets' third-round pick. There are two second-round picks and if the Jets make those picks, well then now there are no first [or] second-round picks that just happened there."

Kyle Brandt chimed in to add that "it could blow up completely" in a viral way.

Aaron Rodgers talks heat up with NFL Draft looming

Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

It is not just analysts who are speculating about a return to trade talks. Ian Rapoport has revealed that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have begun talking about Aaron Rodgers once again. Nothing has been confirmed beyond that, but the two sides are talking.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.

The Jets will be hoping to get the version of Rodgers from 2020 and 2021. However, even if he shows up in 2022 form, the team will likely be happy to settle after the troublesome Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold eras.

Assuming a deal goes through, the 2023 season will be regarded as a battlefield between the two fan bases.

Will the Jets finally break through and prove that no price is too high for a franchise quarterback? Alternately, will the Packers find themselves pounding their chests come October?

