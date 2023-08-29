NFL analyst explains why AFC East contender's potential Jonathan Taylor trade could sink RB's season

Jonathan Taylor got to the point where he's rumored to be drawing interest despite the Colts reportedly setting a sky-high price for the running back.One of the prime reasons behind this figure is the number of rushing attempts he recorded in the past.

If he joins the AFC East via the Miami Dolphins, those rushing attempts might go in vain. At least, that is what NFL analyst Jason McCourty declared on Good Morning Football. Here's how he put it:

"Last year, Mike McDaniel was ranked 31st in rushing attempts. He wasn't even handing the ball off to know whether there was a strong running game with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson."

He continued, looking back at his time with the San Francisco 49ers:

"Then you go even further back and you look at his time in San Francisco... He was the offensive coordinator. Each year he was there, there was a different guy that led them in rushing."

In the end, he cracked the door open, but indicated he'd only make the move for a cheaper price than the Colts were asking for.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's career enters pivotal stage

Jonathan Taylor at Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Jonathan Taylor is now heading into the fourth year of his NFL career. Based on how recent running backs have fared, it could also be the midlife crisis of his time as a bona fide star in the NFL.

At age 24, he's halfway to 28, which has become the new 30 for running backs in the league. Simply look at Ezekiel Elliot's offseason.

This year also serves as the last year on his current deal, and he's looking for every penny he can get, considering that this could be his biggest bite at the apple in the NFL. That said, the timing of his 2022 season dip in production could not have come at a worse time.

In 2021, he rushed for a mind-numbing 1811 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, in 2022, he was much less productive in Matt Ryan's final season, rushing for just 861 yards and four touchdowns. He only played in 11 games that season.

For the Colts or another team that ultimately gets Jonathan Taylor, they will need to either entice him to play another year on his current deal or immediately sign him up to a big new contract, somewhat like the Broncos were forced to do with Russell Wilson.

According to Spotrac, 2023 is set to be the most lucrative of his entire career by one metric, putting him on pace to earn $4.3 million in terms of yearly cash.

