NFL analyst explains one big reason that separates Justin Jefferson’s Vikings from CeeDee Lamb’s Cowboys

Last week, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb were two receivers who were both clamoring for a new deal. Now, just one of the two is negotiating for an extension. However, the two situations were never exactly the same. On Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Jeff Darlington explained why.

"For J.J. McCarthy, they've gotta sign Justin Jefferson," Darlington said. "They're not paying J.J. McCarthy that much. They can afford to do that. For the Dallas Cowboys, they have a massive situation looming in the form of Dak Prescott. It makes it much more complicated to pay your wide receiver." [00:06:34]

In other words, the Vikings needed Jefferson more to help out with rookie J.J. McCarthy and had the resources to do so. The Cowboys, meanwhile, already have a quarterback who is more established but also costs more money in the form of an extension.

As such, fewer resources are available for the Cowboys and, frankly, less desperation to bolster the room for their quarterback.

How Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 extension simplifies CeeDee Lamb's negotiation

Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb might live in different situations, but certain cherry-picked facts do line up. When used properly, the price for CeeDee Lamb becomes much more clear for both parties.

First, both play for the same position, and both rank near or at the top of the wide receiver market. As such, both players are worthy of nearly top-of-the-market money.

Jefferson set a benchmark with his salary (a four-year, $140 million extension), so the question becomes whether CeeDee Lamb is better than Jefferson. While this might be a hurdle in the negotiation process, it is a much smaller one than trying to pick a number out of thin air.

With Jefferson signed, the Cowboys and Lamb both have an idea of what a top-level player is worth.

Now that this is clear, it could also set the stage for a negotiation for Dak Prescott. If the Cowboys know Lamb's rough price, then they have a much clearer idea of how much room they have for the quarterback.

Of course, many have speculated that the offense will look much different in 2025, but if there is a desire to keep the band together, Jefferson's new deal provides at least some clarity for the team.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.