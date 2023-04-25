Tom Brady and millions of others watched as Aaron Rodgers repeatedly got compared to Russell Wilson after announcing his intentions to play for the New York Jets. However, one NFL analyst is comparing the quarterback's move to the most accomplished quarterback of all time.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, analyst Judy Battista outlined sky-high but brief expectations for the New York Jets. Here's how she put it:

Will Aaron Rodgers reach his first Super Bowl in almost 15 seasons in 2023?

"If he plays one year and they win the Super Bowl, who cares? We saw the Bucs do this with Tom Brady. We saw the Rams do it. You load up, you go all in and everybody says, 'Oh, what about the future? What about draft picks?' Who cares? You have the Lombardi Trophy. You hold that close while you rebuild."

Where are Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Russell Wilson's teams now?

Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a monumental one

At this point, the three biggest quarterback moves in recent years before the Aaron Rodgers trade are largely believed to be of Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, and Russell Wilson.

No. 12 won a Super Bowl in 2020 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into a rebuilding year at the position.

Stafford won the Super Bowl in 2021 and the team is coming off their worst losing season since before the Sean McVay era. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, who traded for Russell Wilson, never reached the same height as their two predecessors. They ultimately got blown out by Sean McVay's lifeless Rams in 2022 on Christmas Day.

As it stands, based on these odds, the Jets have a two-thirds chance of winning the Super Bowl. However, in 2024, a decline is equally likely. Based on existing data, most can expect the team to peak this season with No. 8 and see a decline afterwards.

