NFL analyst fed up with "absolutely absurd" Deshaun Watson comparisons to Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Deshaun Watson is in completely uncharted waters. There has never been a case quite like this in the history of the NFL. Most players who are accused of sexual assault receive a few allegations. More than 30, however, which is how many the Cleveland Browns quarterback had, is unprecedented.

In an attempt to make sense of this, direct comparisons have been made. Other NFL players like Ben Roethelisberger and Ezekiel Elliott received punishment for sexual assault allegations.

Robert Kraft was accused of doing nearly the exact same thing that Watson has been accused of, which is why that is a prime comparison.

Gary Gramling, an analyst for Sports Illustrated, lamented this comparison on the Monday Morning Quarterback podcast:

“I will say the what-about-ism with Deshaun Watson has been absolutely absurd. The Robert Kraft stuff that people keep trying to compare it to is just not in this reality and people should probably just stop it."

Kraft had far fewer allegations lobbied against him than the former Houston Texans quarterback did.

Why it's not totally outrageous for Cleveland Browns fans to be upset about Deshaun Watson's potentially harsh punishment

It is a direct comparison because both parties were accused of doing inappropriate things to massage therapists.

Gramling went on to admit that, while the sheer numbers are far more for Watson, it is proven that the NFL has taken it easier on owners than players:

"However, if you were going to be upset with the NFL for levying a heavy punishment against your quarterback for his predatory behavior, you can point to the fact that they've gone pretty light on owners at this point. And as we saw with this, the sanctions against the Dolphins and specifically against Steven Ross.”

He pointed to the recent tampering violations that are largely the fault of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell So, to be clear, the NFL's investigation into the claim that Stephen Ross offered Brian Flores $100,000 per loss found "ahh he was just kidding, that's just how Stephen jokes around"? So, to be clear, the NFL's investigation into the claim that Stephen Ross offered Brian Flores $100,000 per loss found "ahh he was just kidding, that's just how Stephen jokes around"? https://t.co/Z1JvDFzat3

Ross was fined $1.5 million, which isn't much for an owner with a net worth of over $8 billion. The team lost two draft picks, including a first-round pick next year.

That does seriously hurt the team, but what is Ross actually losing? Not much. What did Kraft get as a result for his transgressions? Nothing.

McNeil @Reflog_18 Robert Kraft with a strong take on the Deshaun Watson suspension. Robert Kraft with a strong take on the Deshaun Watson suspension. https://t.co/b1OYaNSNDb

What will Deshaun Watson get? Possibly a whole lot. It's fair to say that the lengthy punishment would fit his crime, but the NFL has gone easy on other perpetrators in the past.

The quarterback may lose a season or more. While he did do things to deserve that, Browns fans have a legitimate gripe with the NFL.

