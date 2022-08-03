Rams owner Stan Kroenke in hot water, sued for "intent to deceive" fans with seat licenses 

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is being taken to court. A lawsuit is being filed over their Stadium Seat Licenses (SSLs). One fan is suing the ownership group that owns the team, the Denver Nuggets and Arsenal FC.

They believe the SSLs are fraudulent and that the team executed a deliberate and dubious scheme to get money out of fans. According to Defector, the plaintiff is suing over intent to deceive.

Dwight Manley is the plaintiff in the lawsuit. He alleges that he was given bad information when the franchise persuaded him to commit over $900,000 toward seat licenses at the Rams' Inglewood stadium. Manley accuses Kroenke and his team of acting with the intent to deceive and with a disregard for the rights of SSL purchasers.

Benjamin Miller @benjamiller



Manley first gained fame as Dennis Rodman’s agent. twitter.com/DefectorMedia/… Defector @DefectorMedia A lawsuit filed this week accuses Stan Kroenke of devising and executing “a devious and deliberate scheme” to rip-off fans of the Rams through “the fraudulent sale” of personal seat licenses. defector.com/rams-lawsuit-r… A lawsuit filed this week accuses Stan Kroenke of devising and executing “a devious and deliberate scheme” to rip-off fans of the Rams through “the fraudulent sale” of personal seat licenses. defector.com/rams-lawsuit-r… Dwight Manley, notable today as a local gadfly of the LA suburb of Brea, is suing the Rams because the the team is dragging their feet on allowing the resale or transfer of stadium seat licenses (SSLs).Manley first gained fame as Dennis Rodman’s agent. vault.si.com/vault/1997/04/… Dwight Manley, notable today as a local gadfly of the LA suburb of Brea, is suing the Rams because the the team is dragging their feet on allowing the resale or transfer of stadium seat licenses (SSLs). Manley first gained fame as Dennis Rodman’s agent. vault.si.com/vault/1997/04/… twitter.com/DefectorMedia/…

These SSLs are among the most complicated seat purchases in the NFL. The issue truly lies in what the purchaser is really buying. In this case, it doesn't seem like the SSLs are truly worth much, let alone nearly $1 million.

Joe Curley @vcsjoecurley Here’s Rams chief Kevin Demoff on the process of pricing the Inglewood “SSLs.” Here’s Rams chief Kevin Demoff on the process of pricing the Inglewood “SSLs.” https://t.co/wYKisCo8b1

Manley reportedly gained the right to first purchase season tickets at L.A. games, which isn't really a good deal for him. He believes he was deceived by Kroenke and others in the organization.

The Los Angeles Rams chances of repeating

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

According to Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams stand a pretty good chance of retaining the Super Bowl in the 2022 campaign. They are among the top four teams on most betting sites. Many teams come down after a Super Bowl run, though winning results in less of a hangover than losing the big game.

Super Bowl odds screenshot via VegasInsider.com

Only the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have overall stronger odds.

Los Angeles retained the core that took them to Super Bowl glory, managing to keep Aaron Donald from retiring. Cooper Kupp has signed an extension and with Matthew Stafford finding him almost unerringly, L.A. are a team to watch.

The addition of Allen Robinson is huge. They traded Robert Woods, who was going to miss significant time with an injury, and haven't re-signed Odell Beckham Jr., who also has a knee injury.

Cam Akers is back healthy after making a shocking recovery last season from a torn Achilles.

Their defense will be led by Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. They will once again be one of the top units in football. With Sean McVay leading the pack, L.A. are a strong contender for the Super Bowl.

