“He should have started Blaine Gabbert if he’s got all these issues with him” - NFL analyst fed up with Bruce Arians throwing shade at Tom Brady

Tom Brady only needed his first season in Tampa Bay to win a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers had a talented team on both sides in place when Brady signed. But he provided the leadership and quarterbacking needed to take the team to the next level.

Ahead of Brady’s third season with the Buccaneers and first without Bruce Arians as head coach, the latter was not shy in expressing his candid thoughts. He thinks Brady received too much credit for the Buccaneers’ success in the last two seasons.

On ESPN’s First Take, NFL analyst Shae Cornette said that Arians might be too hard on Brady and not giving him enough credit.

“The third thing that can be true is that Bruce Arians gets on Tom Brady way too often. Way too often! And I have seen it from the middle of the season, the beginning of the season, now off-season. He's constantly kind of thrown a little bit of shade at Tom Brady. And I'm not here for it."

He continued:

"Because if Bruce Arians wants, I know he's no longer the head coach there in Tampa Bay, he should have started Blaine Gabbert if he's got all these issues with Tom Brady. And so I just don't like the constant shade for TB12.”

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians’s relationship

Although fans might never know the true dynamic between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians, the former did retire only to unretire, followed by Arians stepping down. Arians has moved from being the head coach to take a front office position.

The timing of both events led to speculation that Brady and Arians might have had a rocky relationship.

The Buccaneers cannot deny thatBrady/Arians’s relationship was successful, albeit short. In two seasons, the Buccaneers won one Super Bowl and were 42 seconds away in the NFC Championship game from returning to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

The Buccaneers had a good foundation of players including wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and a great defense. But Brady’s signing and his convincing tight end Rob Gronkowski to join him in Florida proved to be the missing pieces. It got the Buccaneers their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

There’s no doubt that both Brady and Arians are great at their respective jobs, and there might be nothing more to the speculation of their supposed rift.

That being said, competition can bring out egos between people, and it does not always resolve on its own. As long as Brady puts on a Buccaneers uniform, the team is a favorite to return to the big game.

