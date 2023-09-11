Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys are soaking in one of the most dominating Week 1 performances ever. They put on a display, recording a 40-0 shutout against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

They put in the work on Sunday Night Football and now the star of the defense is getting comparisons to one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Here's how Mike Greenberg put it on "Get Up" on Monday:

"I never like comparing players to the name I'm about to say. But when you watch [Micah Parsons] play, especially the way he closes, he reminds me of Lawrence Taylor, and then you watch it and you're like, 'This is Lawrence Taylor reincarnated.'"

Micah Parsons' Week 1 performance in numbers

Micah Parsons at Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons had an impressive night, showing up all over the field. He logged two tackles and one assisted tackle in addition to one sack. While the numbers aren't enough alone to drop jaws, the tape test did for Mike Greenberg.

Thanks to Parson's performance, many are waking up today to the reality that the Cowboys might have the best defense in the NFL.

How did Dak Prescott play in Week 1?

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

With so much on the line this season for Dak Prescott, some believe that he needed to make a massive first impression. Instead, he was perhaps the smallest part of the shutout victory. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

It was a pedestrian night for the quarterback, as the offense managed to lean on Tony Pollard to cut through the Giants' defense with ease. In total, Pollard earned 70 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. With the running game and defense firing on all cylinders, Prescott was able to sit back and let the team work.

CeeDee Lamb was the only Dallas receiver who saw a sizable workload, hauling in four passes for 77 yards.

For NY, Daniel Jones completed 15 of 28 passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

By the end of the game, starters for both teams had been taken out. For the last few minutes of the game, fans were treated to a preseason-esque atmosphere with Cooper Rush taking on Tyrod Taylor.