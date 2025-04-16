NFL analyst gives verdict on Giants QB pick if Shedeur Sanders is off the board

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a first-round draft pick, but which team will select him remains up in the air. The New York Giants have been seen as a possible contender to draft Sanders with the third overall selection.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," former quarterback turned analyst, EJ Manuel, was asked by Mike Greenberg to give his take on the matter. Greenberg posed the question to Manuel by saying that if Shedeur Sanders isn't an option, what route should the New York Giants take?

"You don't think that Shedeur will be there. So let's live in a world where he's not. Let's live in a world where he's long since off the board. If you're the Giants and you have a mandate for whatever reason, to get a quarterback here. Which one are you coming up then to get? Is it Jaxson Dart? Is it Tyler Shough? Is it Jalen Milroe, which one do you want?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was then that Manuel said how impressed he is with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. EJ Manuel suggested the New York Giants hold off and draft a quarterback in the second round and that Jalen Milroe is a 'safe' option to do just that.

"Give me Jalen Milroe, because of this situation. You got Russell Wilson there. Okay, you got Jameis Winston there. You got two veterans, right? So those guys are going to be on the roster. Maybe you trade one of them if they don't play well in the preseason, something like that. But I like the intangibles that this kid brings.

Ad

When I watch him play, first off, he's fast, fast. Okay, so that's the part where, you know, this part of the game, where NFL is now, you got to be able to get away from guys, you know, as far as defenders. But I also think there's some intangibles that you can really coach. But I think this is a safe pick in the second round."

Ad

As Manuel mentioned, the New York Giants already signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Drafting a quarterback to start this season isn't a necessity at this point.

QB Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most highly talked-about players in the 2025 NFL draft that will take place next week. The quarterback is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected, but he won't be there to hear his name in person.

Ad

Earlier this week, the list of NFL prospects that will attend the NFL draft was officially announced. There will be 17 players, all hopeful to hear their name called on night one, but Shedeur has decided to stay home and experience the moment with his family.

Expand Tweet

Quarterbacks Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe will all be on hand. As will Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes teammate, Travis Hunter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.