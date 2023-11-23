NFL analyst goes all-in on CeeDee Lamb having a “Randy Moss Thanksgiving”

CeeDee Lamb is one of the players with the biggest opportunities to go off on Thanksgiving. With the Dallas Cowboys being one of the teams that plays on every Thanksgiving day - the other being the Detroit Lions -, he'll always have a chance to put up big numbers during the holiday.

The Cowboys will be playing the Washington Commanders in Week 12, and with 25 years since Randy Moss went off with three deep touchdowns on Thanksgiving, NFL Network's analyst Peter Schrager thinks that a legendary performance is coming for CeeDee Lamb on Thursday:

Same draft class as Jefferson, same draft class as Jerry Judy, same draft class as all of those guys. And he came in, and we've been waiting. I think he has a bananas day today. I think he's eating pie. I think he's eating a turkey leg. I think he's doing it all. I think CeeDee Lamb is the guy we're talking about tomorrow. We're like 'CeeDee just went for 10 receptions and 220 yards and two touchdowns'. He's had like a Randy Moss thanksgiving. I think they blow out Washington. I honestly do. And I don't think this is going to be close. And I think Ceedee Lamb is the story tomorrow.

How are CeeDee Lamb's Cowboys in the current NFC playoff picture?

The team is sitting with a 7-3 record and they'll surely be playing in the postseason, but with the Philadelphia Eagles having a 9-1 record and also on a four-game winning streak, it's unlikely that the Cowboys will earn the NFC East title.

But the race for the first-round bye is far from over. The Detroit Lions, who also play on Thanksgiving, are just one game behind at 8-2, and with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys both at 7-3 with a game to play against the Eagles, we could see some changes at the top of the conference very soon.

The 49ers are playing on Thanksgiving night, but unlike the Lions and the Cowboys, they aren't always slated to play on this day.

Currently, the Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings are the three wild card spots. The New Orleans Saints are leading the NFC South.