“I don’t think he’s going to be patient” - NFL analyst hints that another public outburst is on the way for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers spent much of 2021 as the main topic of conversation in the NFL. As 2022 enters its second week, the quarterback has continued to serve as a subject of discussion after a 0-1 start. Some are blaming the wide receivers, and some are blaming Rodgers. One NFL analyst claimed to know which side Green Bay's No. 12 was taking.

On Get Up, NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin claimed the quarterback wasn't asking too much of rookie Christian Watson on Sunday. However, Martin hinted that she anticipated a meltdown from Rodgers in the near future.

"I don't think Aaron is asking too much of Christian Watson to catch an easy 75-yard touchdown. He's not asking him to do anything crazy. But at the same time, he's talking about having patience."

Bobby Burack @burackbobby_ Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers point out how “just about every ‘conspiracy’ came to true” during Covid. And how the government kept people hiding under their beds through lies.



Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers point out how “just about every ‘conspiracy’ came to true” during Covid. And how the government kept people hiding under their beds through lies. https://t.co/qgCRY3wLlT

She went on, claiming that his impatience is starting to lead through:

"But his faith in the game [and] we've showed it, like the frustration, the eye rolls, the shrug, like he's not a patient person. I think he's saying the right things publicly. But... I don't think he's going to be patient in this situation."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"A better athlete probably would have stayed up there" ~@AaronRodgers12



#PMSLive THIS WAS AWESOME"A better athlete probably would have stayed up there" THIS WAS AWESOME"A better athlete probably would have stayed up there" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/kLrwPe9xZE

How did Aaron Rodgers and the Packers do on Sunday?

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The quarterback and his team lost the game, and the final score wasn't pretty. The Packers fell 7-23 to the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers completed 64.7 percent of his throws, earning 195 yards and no touchdowns, and threw an interception.

Jordan Love saw some game time, throwing for 65 yards and completing four of five attempted passes.

Running back AJ Dillon had the team's lone touchdown. In the game, he carried the ball ten times for 45 yards. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones carried the ball five times for 49 yards, earning 9.8 yards per carry.

The Packers will attempt to get back on track this weekend as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. The encounter takes place at 8:20 PM EST on September 18th.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht