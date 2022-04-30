"Over Pickens?!" - NFL fans react to Packers drafting wide receiver Christian Watson for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers finally has a new receiver. The Packers traded up in the second round to take Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick.

While not in the first-round, the Packers finally gave Rodgers another weapon on offense after the departure of Davante Adams. As expected, there was plenty of reaction to the pick from NFL fans.

One NFL fan responded to the news of the Packers drafting a wide receiver and couldn't believe that Green Bay chose Watson over Georgia Bulldog wideout George Pickens.

One Twitter user was happy with the pick, saying that Watson's measureables are off the chart and that he could develop into a stud receiver.

Another NFL fan liked the pick of Watson, but said that Pickens is better.

A fan named Jason posted and wrote that the Packers are allergic to drafting wide receivers in the first round.

A fan named Alex wrote that Watson should have been a 49er.

Another Twitter user posted and wrote that, with the Packers drafting a receiver, the media will have nothing to talk about now.

One Twitter user responded and wrote that he likes the pick and that Watson has a lot of potential.

One NFL fan said that the Packers need both Watson and Pickens just to break even after losing Adams.

Another NFL fan said Watson is a dangerous player and Rodgers has a real weapon to throw at.

A user named Jordan said they like the pick but preferred the Packers to take Pickens.

Aaron Rodgers gets another weapon

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Packers finally gave the reigning NFL MVP a new weapon. With a 22-year-old Watson, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is getting a receiver similar to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has now moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is a small step toward replacing Davante Adams, although many think Green Bay will need to add another one or two wide receivers to feel comfortable entering the new season.

Whether the organization selects another receiver remains to be seen, but at least, they have picked up a player who many believe has huge potential. With Rodgers throwing him the ball, Watson's development could be fast tracked, and he could become a dangerous weapon from day one for Green Bay.

