NFL analyst holds Jerry Jones’ feet to the fire: “Show me you love me with your wallet”

Jerry Jones has a long list of tasks to accomplish this offseason. With Jones taking the scenic route to delivering a compelling offer to Dak Prescott, NFL analyst Andrew Hawkins pressured the Cowboys owner to stop saying nice things and fork over the dough.

Andrew Hawkins: [00:00:05] "I do think in Jerry Jones's mind that Dak has the ability to win a Super Bowl and I agree there but like every player in the NFL [it's] 'show me you love me with your wallet' because all that lip service ... means nothing."

He went on to recall that this was the second time that the two had taken the slow road to the negotiating table. It also makes it the second time that Dak Prescott has had to think about a future in which he would need to look for greener pastures.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first negotiation took Jones an entire year past the end of the quarterback's rookie deal to get something done over the long haul.

Dak Prescott's deal ended in 2019 and he had played for a year under the franchise tag. With that long battle already done, the question remains whether both parties want to go through something like that again.

While Jerry Jones' quarterback ultimately got a deal done, there remains the possibility that he had vowed to himself during that process that he wasn't going to go through something like that again. However, with every passing day, the negotiations slip closer to achieving that result.

Jerry Jones teeters on resetting Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

As the days continue to tick by, the team continues to hurl toward an uncertain future. Dak Prescott isn't the only foundational piece missing a commitment from Jerry Jones. CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy, and Mike Zimmer all have deals that expire at the end of 2024.

Micah Parsons' deal ends after the conclusion of the 2025 season, which gives him some leeway. However, by taking his time on Lamb, McCarthy, Zimmer, and Prescott, it gives reason for Parsons to check his expectations at the door.

That said, with only one franchise tag to go around, Jones will need to nail something long-term down with at least one of Lamb, Prescott this offseason. Otherwise, the team will have no choice but to let one walk.