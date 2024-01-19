NFL analyst humbles Josh Allen ahead of showdown with Patrick Mahomes - "He hasn't actually accomplished anything"

The NFL divisional round of the playoffs will conclude with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squaring off as the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. This will be the third time Mahomes and Allen will meet in the playoffs.

However, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg thinks Allen doesn't compare to Mahomes or some of the other quarterbacks in the playoffs. While talking about the game, Greenberg stated that Allen has yet to accomplish anything special.

He said:

"Look, there are four Patrick Mahomes is the overwhelming quarterback of this generation. This is his league right now. And there were really three contenders to be his chief rival. Joe Burrow was one of them. And Burrow was gone into his building and beaten them. Lamar Jackson is another.

"He's about to win his second MVP award, and then Allen is the third one. And to me, he's the one who has the least claim to it. He hasn't actually accomplished anything. So those of us who believe in him are just doing so based on blind faith."

How many times have Patrick Mahomes and Josh Aelln faced one another?

While Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will be the third playoff game between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the star quarterbacks have met five other times prior, with two games in the playoffs.

The first time the two players met was in the 2020 season when the Chiefs won the game 26-17. They had a rematch in the AFC Championship, where the Chiefs came out on top again, winning by a score of 38-24 and advancing to Super Bowl LV.

Their most notable matchup came in the 2021 divisional round of the playoffs. In the final two minutes of regulation, 25 points were scored, and four lead changes occurred. The Chiefs won in overtime 42-36.

The Bills won the last two matchups in the previous regular season and this regular season, winning two straight games against Kansas City.

Sunday night's game will be the seventh time the two face one another, with the winner advancing to the AFC Championship.

