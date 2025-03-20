Tyler Shough is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. His polarizing profile shows that he has all of the physical tools and recent statistical success to be a top prospect, but his age and injury history also make him extremely risky.

NFL analyst and ESPN host Mike Greenberg is not afraid of the red flags that come along with Shough. He said during Thursday's episode of "Get Up" that he believes the Louisville Cardinals QB will continue to climb up the board as the draft approaches.

"Just write down the name, or remember the name and start getting used to hearing the name Tyler Shough, who is the quarterback from Louisville, who has as much talent, I think, as anybody," Greenberg said. He's got the size, he ran 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but he's almost 26 years old. There are a lot of things about him that will raise red flags, but I think this guy has late first-round written all over him."

Shough spent seven seasons in college football, including three each with the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders. He flashed his potential but multiple injuries derailed his promising campaigns.

His final year was spent with the Louisville Cardinals, where he broke out for an excellent season that included 3,195 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. It put him on the radar ahead of the draft and his strong workouts at the 2025 NFL Combine have further improved his overall outlook. If a team can get past his advanced age and concerning injury history, he could potentially be the biggest QB sleeper in this year's class.

Tyler Shough's best landing spot in 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Shough (image credit: getty)

The fact that Tyler Shough will already turn 26 years old next season complicates his situation as a prospect. It likely puts him in a spot where he may be expected to perform immediately, rather than taking a couple of years to develop his talent.

If Mike Greenberg is right that he will be a late first-round pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a logical landing spot. They need a QB, and while Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson could be signed to start this year, they don't have a long-term option on their roster.

If the Steelers bring in either Wilson or Rodgers, it's unlikely that they will be given more than a one-year contract. This is where Shough could come in, potentially backing one of them up initially before taking over as the eventual starter. Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in drafting a quarterback, so the pairing seems to make sense.

