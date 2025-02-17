NFL analyst Kurt Benkert floats blockbuster Micah Parsons trade for $71,550,000 49ers star amid rumors around Cowboys LB

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert could see a scenario in which the Dallas Cowboys deal Micah Parsons to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for star receiver Deebo Samuel.

Benkert took to Bleacher Report's "NFL Daily" last week and offered a scenario in which Parsons joins fellow elite pass-rusher Nick Bosa in San Francisco. In return, Samuel adds to Dallas' offense by giving quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon opposite CeeDee Lamb.

You can check out Benkert's comments in the video below (around the 11:10 mark):

"It feels like Micah is getting frustrated with Dallas. It also feels like Deebo could be a really good fit in an offense that already has a number one stud receiver, a quarterback that can distribute the ball and make plays. I think that Deebo could actually fill a role as a running back, receiver gadget the right way in a spread system. I would like to see it.

"I'm not saying they're going to get rid of Micah Parsons, but if they do, I could see Micah going up to San Francisco, trying to compete alongside another (defensive) end that's going to make his job easier."

The potential trade would certainly play into Dallas' favor. The Cowboys haven't had a star rusher on offense since the days of Ezekiel Elliott. Acquiring the services of someone like Samuel could tremendously benefit Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys begin new chapter with 2025 head coaching change

Regardless of whether or not Jerry Jones and the Cowboys make any blockbuster moves in the offseason, Dallas will have a very different look in the 2025 season. The organization opted to let head coach Mike McCarthy walk after his contract with the team expired.

NFL: Washington at Dallas - Source: Imagn

Rather than hire outside talent, Jones decided to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. While the hiring divided Cowboys fans, it does keep a familiar face around for quarterback Dak Prescott, who likely won't need to learn any crazy adjustments to a new offense.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season after wrapping up the year with a 7-10 record. They have a lot of work to do before catching up to the likes of division rivals the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles who made up the NFC Championship game this season, the latter of which won the Super Bowl.

