NFL analyst labels $71,500,000 WR as "classic chess piece" for Jayden Daniels' Commanders

Jayden Daniels' excellent rookie season in the NFL caught many by surprise. The Washington Commanders had come off a 4-13 season. However, the second-worst team in the 2023 NFL campaign improved drastically and the young quarterback was the biggest reason for their NFC Championship run.

However, the Commanders were easily handled by the Philadelphia Eagles, their division rivals, and it became clear that there was still a long way to go. As such, they moved to improve the offense in 2025 via trades and signings in March.

One of these moves resulted in Deebo Samuel's arrival on a $71.5 million contract. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver struggled in the past season, but he should have a clean start in Washington after a remarkable start to his career.

During his show, "The Herd," Colin Cowherd spoke about why he's confident in the Commanders of 2025, and how Samuel's arrival represents a "classic chess piece" to make Daniels' life easier:

“Deebo Samuel is one of the great moves of free agency. The classic chess piece. So this is a team that could get four to five starters out of the draft, got two absolute starters in free agency, and again, Jayden Daniels as a rookie was amazing, (and he's got) another offseason to learn Quinn’s offense.”

What were the Commanders' moves to improve the offense around Jayden Daniels?

Deebo Samuel's arrival is the most notable. The Commanders sent a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire the veteran, who should become Daniels' most versatile receiver. In San Francisco, he also aligned in the backfield multiple times a game.

Another important move was the arrival of left tackle Laremy Tunsil to protect the quarterback's blindside. The Commanders sent third- and seventh-round picks (2025) and second- and fourth-round picks (2026). Tunsil remains a strong left tackle.

Other important moves made involved re-signing a few players, such as tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Noah Brown. Apart from building a strong offense, getting the offensive depth ready is of great importance.

The Commanders also re-signed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

