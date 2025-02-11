NFL analyst lays out how 49ers could give Brock Purdy the Dak Prescott treatment

Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott have somewhat similar origin stories. Prescott, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, took over due to an injury to the starting quarterback. Once the change was made, there was no going back. The same has happened for Brock Purdy.

However, it took Prescott a great deal of negotiation to win over Jerry Jones. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio opened the door to a similar situation for Purdy.

"They could play games," Florio said. "They could squat on him for another year like the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. Let him finish his contract, tagged him for a year, and gave him the big deal after he had been tagged once and they had tagged him a second time.

"You've got to do more to prove that you're worth market value. If you want market value, we're happy to sign you to a long-term deal now at $40 [million] or thereabouts. If you want $50 [million] or more, you've got to do it for one more year." [00:51:05:55][12.1]

Such an offer would put Purdy in a difficult spot. He could settle for less overall but more now with a done deal. Or, he could gamble for more later, keeping his current income level. Both options have their pros and their cons.

Brock Purdy's cap hit set to quintuple in 2025

Brock Purdy at San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

While Brock Purdy is looking for a big jump in his salary in the near future, the 49ers are already on pace to fork over a notable salary increase for Purdy no matter what happens in 2025.

According to Spotrac, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback had been drawing about a $1 million cap hit. In 2025, Purdy will draw a cap hit of about $5 million. Of course, the number is still a small fraction compared to most veteran players in the league.

The established quarterback's cap hit ranges between $50 and $60 million per year. In comparison, Purdy's impending cap hit is just a fraction of that.

For example, Dak Prescott is set to draw a $90 million cap hit in 2025.

Of course, this is only the cap hit, not the salary that both players draw. Cap hits take in many factors while salaries are simply what the players are paid. Prescott earns an average annual salary of $60 million while Purdy earns an average of $934,000 per year.

In that sense, Purdy is making 1/60th of what the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is drawing in. How much longer will that pay gap exist?

