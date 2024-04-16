NFL analyst lobbies for Thanksgiving “all-in” bowl between Jerry Jones’ Cowboys and Houston Texans 

Jerry Jones has remained financially quiet this offseason, while his neighbors to the southeast have made massive moves. The Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs, signed Danielle Hunter from the free-agent market, and re-signed Dalton Schultz. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have remained silent on all accounts except for signing linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Speaking on "Pro Football Talk" on Tuesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio contrasted the two teams.

"One is saying that it's going all in, but not doing anything," Florio said. "The other one is saying nothing and just doing what is necessary."

Both teams will have a shining spotlight on them this season for differing reasons. That said, Florio pushed for a Thanksgiving throwdown, putting both teams in front of America on one of the biggest spotlights of the year.

"[The Texans are] going to be all over the place," Florio added. "Monday night, Thursday night, Sunday night, Saturday, maybe Thanksgiving. I still want Texans at Cowboys in the 4:30 p.m. EST game on Thanksgiving. [00:04:00]"[27.3] PFT

Of course, until the schedule is released, Houston Texans fans and analysts can only tug on the pants of the NFL.

When does the 2024 NFL schedule drop for Jerry Jones' Cowboys?

While the 2024 NFL Draft stands as the biggest event on the calendar on this side of late April, it won't be long until another important event takes place.

The NFL schedule release date typically follows shortly after the NFL Draft. Once that takes place, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans fans will know if they will be playing on Thanksgiving.

In addition, every other team will know when and where their teams will be playing. Currently, the league has not made an official announcement as to when the schedule drop will take place. However, the wait is likely less than a month.

According to FOX, the schedule release takes place in early May. The network has estimated that Thursday is the most likely day of the week for the schedule drop, naming Thursday, May 9th, as the most probable date.

Of course, the schedule drop is just another thing to add to Jerry Jones' to-do list when factoring in his preparations for the 2024 season. At the time of writing, Jerry Jones has done little pragmatically to deal with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Mike McCarthy and Micah Parsons' contract situations.

At this point, Jerry Jones might be forced to sign the incoming 2024 Cowboys rookie class before signing some of his best veterans, like CeeDee Lamb.

