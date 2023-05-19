Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks took the NFL by storm in 2022. Many pundits predicted they would have one of the worst records of 2022. Instead, they made the playoffs with Russell Wilson's former backup. However, 2023 is about proving that last season wasn't a fluke.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Peter Schrager claimed it could instead be about getting the quarterback his first Super Bowl ring. Here's how he put it:

"Smith is now entering year 33 of his life. He's been on a one-year contract for last four years. He finally gets the multi-year deal. I look around the NFC, the Eagles seem like a slam dunk. Guess what? If you follow the NFL a long time, slam dunks don't exist. The 49ers, who's playing quarterback?"

He went on to expect 2023 to be an even greater victory lap for the franchise:

"They commit to Geno... They give him another wide receiver, they added a ton of talent on defense to a team that already was awesome last year and made the playoffs. I'm gonna say Geno Smith might be the story of the season. As long as it might look like a long shot, he might get his first Super Bowl ring."

Geno Smith aims to duplicate Russell Wilson's welcome to Seattle

Geno Smith at Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

If 2022 was Geno Smith's born-again rookie season, 2023 will be his sophomore year. Russell Wilson set the expectations at their highest point in his opening volley as quarterback under Pete Carroll. By the end of his first season, he had won a playoff game. By the end of his second season, he had won his only Super Bowl.

It will be up to the 2023 Seahawks quarterback to catch up to his predecessor, considering he is 0-1 in the postseason under Pete Carroll. If the 2023 starter fails to improve over 2022, the Seahawks might be out of moves. The Russell Wilson trade is over and all picks have been fully exchanged.

The only way for the franchise to get a quarterback now is to do it the old-fashioned way. They can take a flyer after another decent but middling season that falls well short of the Super Bowl. Otherwise, they can take a nosedive and blow a season to get a top pick and likely blow the follow-up rookie season.

By not getting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, they essentially passed up the opportunity to seamlessly transition from the 33-year-old Smith. That is, of course, unless they can pull off another blockbuster trade in the future.

