NFL analyst Mina Kimes calls out gun laws following July 4th massacre

Mina Kimes, a popular NFL analyst, has called out the United States' gun laws following another mass shooting. Kimes shared an image of a decision the Supreme Court recently made, further bolstering the right to have a gun in public with the caption:

"Less than two weeks ago."

Kimes, best known for her involvement in the NFL on ESPN, is referring to another in a string of mass shootings in the United States. Today, on July 4, a gunman fired from a rooftop at a Highland Park Fourth of July Parade in Chicago.

The shooting left six dead and more than 12 others injured. At the time of writing, the shooter had not been apprehended.

Christopher Coveli, from the local Sherrif's department, said this:

"He was very discreet and very difficult to see.”

Coveli went on to say that the shooting was very random and very intentional, and that it was a very sad day. Ultimately, 26 people went to the hospital for either gunshot wounds or injuries as a result of the panic that ensued.

The Supreme Court recently bolstered the right to bear arms and increased gun accessibility in an attempt to reinforce private security.

Kimes, like many, is frustrated as she feels that the government is ignoring the shootings that recently occurred in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Chicago.

Reactions to NFL analyst calling out America's gun laws

Kimes' tweet had a wide variety of responses, some in disagreement and others in support. One response to Kimes' initial tweet doesn't seem to see any correlation between the two things.

DiscGawlfer @DiscGawlfer @minakimes Yes the Supreme Court made a correct decision and had a great week what’s your point? @minakimes Yes the Supreme Court made a correct decision and had a great week what’s your point?

Another follower chided the NFL analyst for going political.

G_Mann @GMann_19 @minakimes Definitely related. This was the first shooting to take place in the Chicago area I’m pretty sure. Smart to go straight to politics. @minakimes Definitely related. This was the first shooting to take place in the Chicago area I’m pretty sure. Smart to go straight to politics.

One commenter said that the decision allows people to protect themselves.

A Denver Broncos fan had a sarcastic response.

Paul 🃏🃏 @PaulFassio @CannabisChris6 @minakimes Thank goodness those victims of the shooting were protected by all those guns! @CannabisChris6 @minakimes Thank goodness those victims of the shooting were protected by all those guns!

An NBA analyst thinks it's only going to get worse.

Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA @minakimes I would say we are heading into the Wild Wild West era, but even then they had stricter gun control laws, most towns required you to check your guns in with the sheriff upon arrival. @minakimes I would say we are heading into the Wild Wild West era, but even then they had stricter gun control laws, most towns required you to check your guns in with the sheriff upon arrival.

Another response referenced a popular talking point in favor of the Supreme Court's decision.

One NFL fan believes this will eventually make shooters think twice.

HowardC80 @C80Howard @minakimes Good. Now would be shooters have to understand that they're less likely to go against defenseless victims. @minakimes Good. Now would be shooters have to understand that they're less likely to go against defenseless victims.

Another responder says they always carry a firearm in public without any issues.

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan had some strong words in response to Kimes' tweet.

Chris @TB_Bucs_4Life @minakimes Yet some people don’t understand guns are the issue. @minakimes Yet some people don’t understand guns are the issue.

One comment simply showed disappointed in response to what had transpired and offered up prayers for the victims.

Jeff @upsandowns6



When will it end?? Prayers to all who are impacted @minakimes HeartbreakingWhen will it end?? Prayers to all who are impacted @minakimes Heartbreaking 💔When will it end?? Prayers to all who are impacted 🙏

NFL players and media members are often outspoken about social issues, including speaking out when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. As social issues continue to come to light, personalities like Mina Kimes will probably continue to speak out against them.

