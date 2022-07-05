NFL analyst Mina Kimes calls out gun laws following July 4th massacre

Mina Kimes, a popular NFL analyst, has called out the United States' gun laws following another mass shooting. Kimes shared an image of a decision the Supreme Court recently made, further bolstering the right to have a gun in public with the caption:
"Less than two weeks ago."
Kimes, best known for her involvement in the NFL on ESPN, is referring to another in a string of mass shootings in the United States. Today, on July 4, a gunman fired from a rooftop at a Highland Park Fourth of July Parade in Chicago.
The shooting left six dead and more than 12 others injured. At the time of writing, the shooter had not been apprehended.
Christopher Coveli, from the local Sherrif's department, said this:
"He was very discreet and very difficult to see.”
Coveli went on to say that the shooting was very random and very intentional, and that it was a very sad day. Ultimately, 26 people went to the hospital for either gunshot wounds or injuries as a result of the panic that ensued.
The Supreme Court recently bolstered the right to bear arms and increased gun accessibility in an attempt to reinforce private security.
Kimes, like many, is frustrated as she feels that the government is ignoring the shootings that recently occurred in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Chicago.
Reactions to NFL analyst calling out America's gun laws
Kimes' tweet had a wide variety of responses, some in disagreement and others in support. One response to Kimes' initial tweet doesn't seem to see any correlation between the two things.
Another follower chided the NFL analyst for going political.
One commenter said that the decision allows people to protect themselves.
A Denver Broncos fan had a sarcastic response.
An NBA analyst thinks it's only going to get worse.
Another response referenced a popular talking point in favor of the Supreme Court's decision.
One NFL fan believes this will eventually make shooters think twice.
Another responder says they always carry a firearm in public without any issues.
One Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan had some strong words in response to Kimes' tweet.
One comment simply showed disappointed in response to what had transpired and offered up prayers for the victims.
NFL players and media members are often outspoken about social issues, including speaking out when the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. As social issues continue to come to light, personalities like Mina Kimes will probably continue to speak out against them.