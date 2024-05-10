NFL analyst named Chargers’ speedy draft pick as ‘perfect fit’ for Jim Harbaugh's offense

Losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen left a major hole at wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Holding the fifth overall pick in the draft, many thought the Chargers would have used their pick to select a wider receiver, such as Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. Instead, they selected offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame.

In the second round, they addressed their need at wide receiver and drafted wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia.

In an ESPN article, NFL analyst Matt Bowen wrote that McConkey is a 'perfect fit' for head coach Jim Harbuagh's offense. He thinks McConkey's ability to make big plays on third down will help develop quarterback Justin Herbert.

"I fully expect McConkey to emerge as a volume target for quarterback Justin Herbert this season, thanks in part to his ability to make plays on third down," Bowen wrote.

"Los Angeles will lean on McConkey's ability to seperate in critical situations. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch inxluing 6.7 after he catch over the past two seasons."

McConkey was a two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. He had three productive seasons at Georgia.

As a freshman in 2020, he had 31 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The next season, in 2022, McConkey went for 58 catches, 762 yards, and seven touchdowns. As a junior this past season, he had 30 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played.

He is expected to have a big role in the Chargers' offense this season.

Ladd McConkey is one of many new additions to the Los Angeles Chargers offense

Ladd McConkey in college

The Los Angeles Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has made his return to the NFL, will have a whole new offense in 2024.

They traded away wide receiver Keenan Allen, released Mike Williams and lost running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett in free agency.

They recently signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Chark and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, as well as tight end Hayden Hurst.

Quarterback Justin Herbert missed the final four regular-season games due to a broken finger. He will now work with a new offensive group this season, led by rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

