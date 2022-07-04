NFL analyst names five potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has come a long way from his famous catch that made him a household name. The wide receiver, who has displayed some diva-like tendencies, is reportedly a great teammate nonetheless. After a relatively subpar stop with the Cleveland Browns, he found himself playing a key role in the Los Angeles Rams' victorious Super Bowl run.

Thw wide out is currently a free agent recovering from an ACL injury sustained during the aforementioned Super Bowl win. So far, things have been relatively quiet on where he may end up next, though he reportedly said he’d return to the Browns if Baker Mayfield wasn’t at quarterback.

In a recent tweet, NFL analyst Michael Balko speculated on five potential landing spots for the former LSU star before the new season starts.

Beckham could fill a need for any one of the five teams

The New Orleans Saints do have a need at wide receiver due in part to Michael Thomas’ continuous struggles with injuries. The team is giving Jameis Winston another shot at quarterback in 2022 and depth at the WR position would certainly help. However, there’s no guarantee Beckham will be ready by the start of the season either.

The Rams will no doubt welcome their receiver from last season back into their squad with open arms. With Robert Woods gone, he would round out a three-pronged attack that includes newly added Allen Robinson and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Josh Allen has a top-tier wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. Lining up a pass catcher like Beckham across from him would certainly draw some defenders away from Diggs and make the offense for the Buffalo Bills even more elite.

Star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, which led to a six-game suspension. Assuming Beckham is ready to play within that time frame, he could help fill the void in Kliff Kingsburry's offense.

The Green Bay Packers lost superstar wideout Davante Adams in a trade that sent him to the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, they did not address the need for a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. This leaves Aaron Rodgers to carry a team comprised of many youngsters in what could be one of his final seasons. It can be assumed that the former LSU star will only improve their offense.

An announcement should come as soon as summer workouts draw near.

