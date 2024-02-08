NFL analyst names NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and it’s not Damar Hamlin

Many around the NFL have considered Damar Hamlin to be a massive favorite to be named the Comeback Player of the Year. After having a near-death experience on the football field last season, he made his return to the Buffalo Bills this year and even made it onto their active roster. His incredible story has been viral and makes him deserving of the award.

Most of the cast on ESPN's "Get Up" seemed to agree with Hamlin being the likely recipient of the award, with one exception. When Comeback Player of the Year came up during a discussion of awards winners, they all predicted Damar Hamlin, except for Harry Douglas.

Douglas chose Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I gave Baker Mayfield a lot of grief in his career up until this point," Douglas said. "But what he was able to do with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resurrecting his career, leading them to a division title, winning his first playoff game versus the Philadelphia Eagles, and where they dismantled them as well, and then we had all kinds of questions about the Eagles to end the year.

"I just thought Baker Mayfield did a great job orchestrating things at the quarterback position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Baker Mayfield surely revived his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by having one of his best seasons ever. The issue is that his comeback is predicated on overcoming poor performances. He failed as a starter for the Carolina Panthers after being let go by the Cleveland Browns and then eventually ended up as a backup for the Los Angeles Rams.

Hamlin's story is the definition of a comeback story, which is essentially the criteria for the award. It is often given to a player who overcomes major adversity, such as a devastating injury or life-changing event. Given what Hamlin had to get through to make it to this point, it's understandable why he's the favorite to win the award.

What are Damar Hamlin's odds to win Comeback Player of the Year?

The Comeback Player of the Year award will be handed out at the NFL Honors show on Thursday. Damar Hamlin is the favorite to be the winner, and it's not Baker Mayfield who is expected to be his main competition. It's Joe Flacco.

According to their betting odds, Hamlin is just a slight favorite to win over Flacco. Mayfield falls considerably behind both of them, and Matthew Stafford is a distant long shot with the fourth-best odds.

Here's how the odds stack up:

Damar Hamlin (-140) Joe Flacco (+100) Baker Mayfield (+1200) Matthew Stafford (+7500)