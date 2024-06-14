  • NFL
  • NFL analyst names one QB with a better deal than Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million contract and it’s a three-year-old deal

NFL analyst names one QB with a better deal than Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million contract and it’s a three-year-old deal

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 14, 2024 16:17 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Qualifying
One NFL analyst believes Patrick Mahomes' deal isn't the best among quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes' $450 million contract set the bar for most fans when it was announced. However, another contract announced around the same time was better in the eyes of one NFL analyst.

Speaking on Friday morning's edition of Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio claimed that Dak Prescott's deal trumps even Mahomes' contract.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
"That's why I said from the moment the contract was done and I understood all the ramifications and the structure and everything else, this is a better deal than Patrick Mahomes'. It's a better deal. Why? Because he's going to be back at the table sooner rather than later," he began. [00:01:02]
"He's going to be back there in three years, and he's going to be in a position where he says, 'F you, pay me'. Business is bad. 'F you, pay me'. Place gets hit by lightning. 'F you, pay me'. And that's why he's got more leverage than anyone right now," Florio added. [00:01:27]

Unlike Patrick Mahomes, the Cowboys quarterback appears to have backed Jerry Jones into a corner with his forward thinking. When the deal was closed, Prescott received the coveted no-tag, no-trade clauses. As such, he locked himself into having an escape route and the ultimate leverage over Jones.

Of course, this sets up a scenario in which Prescott can threaten to leave. However, it also places plenty of pressure on him to secure at least more than his current contract. If he misreads the market, Jones may be the one patting himself on the back in 2025.

Of course, Mahomes has less stress on account of his current 10-year deal. However, when it comes to staying updated, Dak Prescott has a strong argument.

Why Trevor Lawrence’s $275M contract complicates matters for Cowboys and Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott&#039;s Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala
Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala

While Trevor Lawrence might be celebrating his $275 million contract with $55 million per season (per Spotrac), the Cowboys may have been dealt a back-breaking blow.

Lawrence objectively underperformed Dak Prescott's production in 2023, but is now tied for the most expensive quarterback salary in the league.

Dak Prescott led the league in touchdown passes and Lawrence barely managed to cross 20 touchdown passes. However, Lawrence now is commanding more money. This makes it much easier for Prescott's camp to point at Lawrence's production and his salary in comparison to Prescott's.

However, this won't likely be the end of it. Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love appear to be actively dancing through or towards negotiations this offseason. At any moment, Prescott could be given more evidence to further back his claim.

Will the Dallas Cowboys' general manager be able to hold out through Patrick Mahomes' potential third consecutive Super Bowl season?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk, and H/T Sportskeeda.

More from Sportskeeda
