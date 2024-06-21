NFL analyst names potential quarterback to earn first $60,000,000 contract and it’s not Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been the center of the $60 million salary discussion this week. Most analysts believe he is first in line to cross the threshold. However, on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio named Jordan Love the potential 'surprise' first $60 million player.

Trending

"[00:00:22] Of the guys currently up for quarterback contracts, Dak Prescott would probably be the most likely to get to 60," he said. "Maybe the Packers surprise us and Jordan Love gets to 60. They don't have an owner there who needs that extra money to pay for a super yacht ... So it's easier to put money back into the team if you're the Packers."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, to beat Prescott in a surprise win would be nothing new for Love. The young quarterback ended the Cowboys' 2023 season in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Prescott was overwhelmingly favored to win the game but fell well short in the blowout of the round.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Prescott was down 41-16. Some garbage time points made the score look better at 48-32, but the game may have sealed Prescott's fate with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott toys with scenic route to $60,000,000 salary

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoff - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

At this point, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are heading for a fork in the road. With a no-tag, no-trade clause set in stone, it is up to Prescott alone to decide his future. He can accept Jerry Jones' offer, whatever it is, and remain with the team.

On the other hand, he can "wait" through the 2024 season. In March 2025, he can hit the open market. Multiple teams will drop offers at the quarterback's feet if that happens. If the market works as intended, the quarterback can offer his services to the highest bidder.

He might even be able to shake a few more dollars out of certain teams he prefers by telling them what others are offering him. Either way, deciding to wait would risk letting another player snag the $60 million price tag first.

However, if he does that, it could serve as additional leverage in March, increasing his earnings further. Will Prescott concede the race to $60 million per season to net more in 2025?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.