NFL analyst names Travis Kelce among biggest 2023 fantasy busts as stars hit new lows

Travis Kelce's stardom might be on an exponential arc outside the gridiron, but his production this season has taken a hit. There has been no bigger indicator of that than in fantasy football. At least, that is what NFL analyst Adam Rank declared when he called the Kansas City Chiefs tight end the biggest bust of the season in an "award show" on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday.

"Travis Kelce, Ezekiel Elliott and, of course, Jags wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who everybody told me to draft this year," Rank said. "Unfortunately, the 'winner,' and I use that term loosely, is Travis Kelce... your winner of the biggest bust of the year. ...

"The problem is we drafted Travis as a first-round draft pick. He was outscored by Sam LaPorta."

The on-air personality also named Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin as a finalist for the "award." McLaurin logged just one game of more than 100 yards this season and has four quarters to earn the 54 yards required to reach 1000 yards. If he misses that mark, it would be the first time he has missed the mark since 2019.

Ezekiel Elliott, of course, failed to secure the starting role for the New England Patriots this season in his first year outside of Dallas. He is slated to earn the fewest rushing yards of his career at 588 yards at the time of writing. It will be the third season in a row featuring a decline in the statistics.

While Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley logged his most productive season since 2020 this year and remains in the range of hitting 1000 yards for the second time in his career, he has fallen short of the explosion many had hoped for.

Travis Kelce takes noticeable step back in 2023

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Travis Kelce currently sits 16 yards short of earning 1000 yards. If he fails to cross the mark on Sunday, it will be the first time since 2015 that he failed to make that accomplishment. The season started on the wrong foot for the tight end as he missed Week 1 due to injury, and when he returned, it hasn't been quite as air-tight of a year compared to expectations.

Last year, Kelce logged 12 touchdowns. This year, the tight end has five. If he doesn't get into the endzone in Week 18, it will be the first time since 2019 that he failed to earn at least six touchdowns. As it stands, even if he does cross 1000 yards, the tight end will still be several hundred yards short of his 1338 accrued in 2022.

