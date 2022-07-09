NFL analyst names two QBs who are under the most pressure to deliver Super Bowl in 2022

Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate goal in the NFL, as any player can attest to. Despite how Tom Brady makes it look, it’s not easy. Of course, Brady always found himself in a favorable situation. He had great coaching, a weak division, and a willingness to earn less money so he could be surrounded by more talent. It was true with the New England Patriots, and it’s true now.

Among all the quarterbacks in the NFL, a Super Bowl ring is what propels one from greatness into legendary status. Dan Marino is one of the greatest to ever play the game, yet he never won a championship. As a result, he's not always mentioned alongside the likes of Brady, Joe Montana, or Peyton Manning.

According to former quarterback and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, two quarterbacks in the NFL are under more pressure than the others in 2022. These two are both expected to deliver a Super Bowl title to their respective teams. His picks are Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott.

Here's what he said:

"I'll be clear if Davante was still in Green Bay. I don't think there'd be a player under more pressure in the league than Aaron. But I actually think it takes a little bit of pressure off of him now that one of - if not the best receivers in football is no longer with him. I still think the only quarterback under more pressure than Aaron Rodgers is Dak Prescott."

Aaron Rodgers may well face less pressure without Davante Adams, but he's still considered by many to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Now, with his talk of retirement, Rodgers may be under more pressure than ever to claim a second Super Bowl ring.

Dak Prescott has been good for the Dallas Cowboys, but their lack of a deep playoff run has a lot of people asking questions. Many feel that if the Cowboys don't mount a challenge this year, Prescott could be held accountable and possibly moved along.

Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott in the 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott came in for an injured Tony Romo in 2016 and has never looked back. Injury forced him out for the 2020 season. But the quarterback returned last year to lead the Cowboys into the playoffs. They came up short on a very questionable play in the in the final seconds of the Wild Card round against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys are expected to go far every year and 2022 is no different. They are expected to win the NFC East and from there mount a serious playoff run. For Prescott, it’s time to show he can take it further and bring Dallas a Super Bowl win.

For Aaron Rodgers, it's a very similar story. The Green Bay Packers are playoff regulars and dominate the NFC North. They are expected to win their division for the fourth time in a row and play to their ability in the postseason. Last season, the Packers were next on the list for the 49ers, who snuck past Green Bay 13-10 on a snowy Lambeau Field in the Divional Round.

It will be interesting to see if both teams can meet their regular-season expectations and potentially meet each other in the playoffs. If Orlovsky is right, their future could depend on it.

