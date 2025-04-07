NFL analyst opens door to Bills replacing James Cook amid contract drama

James Cook had the most productive season of his career in 2024. The Bills enjoyed every yard and all 16 touchdowns, but now the other shoe appears to be dropping. Cook has not been quiet about wanting more money and the Bills appear to be faced with a dilemma in their running back room.

Ad

The solution might be lying in wait at the 2025 NFL draft. At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio said the Bills "better have a plan B."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There were questions about whether or not there's enough weapons around Josh Allen and also this James Cook contract thing. They may want to load another running back in the pipeline here, because it is getting weird," Florio said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"They don't want to pay him yet. I think they're hoping to kick the can for another year. He put his house on the market last week.

Ad

"He's been making it clear he wants to get paid.You better have a plan B for James Cook, whetheroyou're going to need [the new one] this year or you're definitely going to need them next year if Cook isn't there anymore," he said.

At face value, the thought of the team moving on from arguably their biggest star, not named Josh Allen, seems unlikely. However, with Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley on other teams due to this line of thinking, a swap cannot be ruled out.

Ad

Some general managers might take into account all three running backs being productive, but others might not.

Exploring who the Bills could select to replace James Cook

James Cook at 2025 AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Cook was selected in the second round, so the Bills already have a blueprint for what they believe might work. As such, with either their 56th overall or 62nd overall pick, they could select Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa.

Ad

Johnson rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both categories. Aside from him, Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State makes sense as well. He earned 1,711 yards and was a force in the playoffs in 2024.

His 1,711 yards led the Big 12, giving the Bills plenty of reason to go after the star collegiate athlete.

Of course, the Bills also could pay Cook or use the franchise tag strategy in 2026 and 2027, but a solid rookie makes things much simpler for the Bills.

Ad

Plus, if they decide to trade Cook, they could end up with more draft picks that can be used on cheaper players.

Will the Buffalo Bills heed James Cook's call or resort to the NFL draft?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.