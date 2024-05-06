NFL analyst opens door to Micah Parsons ditching Jerry Jones for CJ Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons have been hanging out a lot this off-season and the NFL duo is currently in Asia right now, helping to expand the NFL. The two recently threw out a pitch at a baseball game, wrestled sumos, and even spent time watching and reacting to the 2024 NFL Draft before they took their trip to Asia.

While the two Texas football stars have been enjoying their off-season together, ProFootballTalk hosts Mike Florio and Chris Simms spoke about the two bonding and maybe uniting to play with one another.

"At what point did they decide they want to play together," Florio said. "And the question becomes to C.J., go to Dallas or does Micah go to Houston? I think it's more likely right now Micah goes to Houston."

Simms then shot down Florio's thought as he said the Texans are all set at the edge rusher position, with the team having Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The two also discussed how their trip is dragging them away from spending time with their team and teaming up this offseason. Simms believes Stroud will return to the squad and begin passing to his receivers, while Parsons should remain out until he signs a new contract.

"They're two peas in a pod," said Simms. "You can tell they both really love football, they're into the history of the game a little bit. There's still plenty of time this off-season for them to get back after it. I would think that they're going to be back in action sometime this week."

How much could Micah Parsons get paid upon signing his next contract?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a mess. They're due to pay Micah Parsons, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

All three will likely become the highest-paid players in their positions upon getting their contract extensions.

Recently, the Cowboys exercised Parsons' fifth-year option as a defensive end.

Parsons is now paid $4.2 million each season under his $17 million rookie contract. When he signs his new contract, whether this offseason or next, he will most likely be among the top three highest-paid players. In his three seasons, Parsons has earned three Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is currently the highest-paid defensive end, making $34 million a year. The Jacksonville Jagaurs made Josh Allen the second-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL when they gave him a five-year, $141.25 million contract this off-season.

Timing is everything and the more time the Cowboys keep wasting, the more they'll likely have to pay their star players like Micah Parsons.

