Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins are both entering a critical 2023 season that could shape their next five years in the league. Speaking on Good Morning Football, Jamie Erdahl and Kyle Brandt indicated that the Cowboys could have a brand new signal caller that rhymes with "Dirk Buzzins" in 2024.

It started with Jason McCourty listing a series of potential names that could hit the market next offseason, including Kirk Cousins. In response, Erdahl specifically appeared to be open to the idea of the swap. Here's how Brandt named the Vikings quarterback:

"Well Kirk Cousins is an equal swap. It's the same player, it's the same money."

Erdahl then endorsed the idea:

"That would be something the Cowboys would do."

Comparing Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Kyle Brandt claimed both quarterbacks are essentially the same player with the same money. Here's a deeper look at the comparison.

When it comes to playoff wins, both quarterbacks are essentially tied. Neither has made a deep playoff push despite multiple trips to the postseason, while both have put up substantial production during the regular season.

Dak Prescott has thrown for 166 touchdowns and 65 interceptions in his career dating back to 2016. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins has thrown for 252 touchdowns and 105 interceptions in his career. Both hover around a 2.5 touchdown:interception ratio. However, the biggest difference between the players is in the win column.

Cousins has gone 72-63-2 in his career, while Dak Prescott has gone 61-36-0 so far. Basically, the two players have a similar number of wins, but the Vikings quarterback has about 30 more losses than Prescott.

When it comes to money, the Vikings quarterback is set to make about $35 million AAV. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is set to make $42 million AAV. Based on these numbers, the Cowboys would save about enough money every year to get a quality free agent at a skill position. That said, both quarterbacks hover around the same cap hit.

As such, if the Cowboys want to make a swap to get a fresh face for the same price with similar troubles in the postseason, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback could be available as a free agent.

Of course, with the quarterback market going bananas since Cousins' last free agency campaign, one can only begin to speculate what an impressive statistical year and subsequent free agency move could get the quarterback.