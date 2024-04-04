NFL analyst outlines just how far “clown culture” Houston Texans have come with Stefon Diggs filling DeAndre Hopkins-sized hole

The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills.

While Diggs was a trade target this offseason, the Bills made it official on Wednesday by trading Diggs, as well as 2025 fifth and sixth-round picks, to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. The trade caused shockwaves across the NFL.

On First Take, the panel discussed the significance of the trade. Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody thinks the Texans have a wide receiver of DeAndre Hopkins' status with Diggs on the team now.

"It adds more to what already was a potent Houston Texans team," Woody said. "I mean, you think about where the Houston Texans were two years ago. The Houston Texans were a laughingstock in the National Football League just from the top down clown culture there.

"Then you bring in Demeco Ryans. Obviously, you draft C.J. Stroud and the year they had last year where they go ten and seven."

Houston also acquired Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon via trade and re-signed wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz. They also landed big-ticket defensive end Danielle Hunter in free agency.

This all comes after the Texans won the AFC South (10-7) last season with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts finished right behind them with 9-8 records.

Are the Houston Texans the favorites to win the AFC South?

CJ Stroud during the AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Following the Stefon Diggs deal, DraftKings Sportsbook adjusted their odds on who they believe will win each division in the 2024–2025 NFL season. The Texans are presently favored to win the AFC South again, with odds of +115. The Jagaurs are second, with +240.

The Texans flourished under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryan last season and have given the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year two more weapons on offense.

