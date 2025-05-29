NFL analyst outlines Steelers' options as QB question grows louder amidst Aaron Rodgers delay

Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned to this point in the offseason, as the Pittsburgh Steelers await the decision of the veteran signal-caller. Pittsburgh entered OTAs with three quarterbacks on the roster: Skylar Thompson, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Ad

As the Steelers awaits Rodgers' decision, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has emerged as a potential option for the team's quarterback room. Pittsburgh are currently monitoring Cousins' situation in Atlanta, as he sits out of OTAs. Still, they would likely prefer Rodgers, given the team's immense efforts to bring in the four-time MVP.

On Thursday, NFL insider Peter King outlined the Steelers' remaining outside options at the quarterback position. King laid out four potential avenues for the AFC North team to explore at quarterback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He kicked things off by discussing Kirk Cousins' lackluster performance with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

“Would you rather say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna overpay for Kirk Cousins and not really be sure what we’re getting?'” King asked. ‘Didn’t look very good in Atlanta so we’re not really sure what we’re getting in him.’ Wanna overpay for him, in either money or draft pick compensation?"

Ad

King then focused his attention on the respective situations with Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers.

"Or do you want to say, ‘We are totally behind Mason Rudolph? We’re gonna ride Mason Rudolph until the wheels fall off?’ Or do you want to say, ‘We will do whatever it takes to have Aaron Rodgers under center opening day, because we still think that he’s got some very good football left in him?’" he added.

Ad

He rounded off his point by bringing up rookie quarterback Will Howard, before revealing his belief that "there's not a single great option."

"Or do you want to give it to the Ohio State kid? I’m pointing out there isn’t a great option. There’s not a single great option."

Steelers WR Roman Wilson dubs Mason Rudolph 'elite QB'

Entering OTAs without Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh will monitor the quarterback group with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard competing for the upper hand. While Howard struggled on Day One of OTAs, he has since rebounded with two solid days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ad

Rudolph has an advantage over Howard with experience in the Steelers' locker room. He has wasted no time building rapport with the team's talented collection of wideouts, including second-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson.

Mason Rudolph made a strong impression on Wilson, who praised the veteran signal-caller as an "elite quarterback" and offered his thoughts on the team's potential starter.

"He's an elite quarterback, really locked in and bought in," Wilson said on Thursday. "Everyone likes him a lot. He's a good dude."

The coaching staff hopes for a breakout season from Roman Wilson, who missed his rookie year due to injuries. The Rudolph-Wilson tandem could be one for the Steelers to monitor this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.