NFL analyst pressures Packers to make emergency trade for Odell Beckham Jr. after loss to New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. and most of the NFL likely expected the Green Bay Packers to come to London and leave with an easy win against the New York Giants.

Instead, Aaron Rodgers and his team fell short and lost the game 27-22. Following that result, one NFL analyst has pressured the team to make an emergency trade for the biggest wide receiver on the market.

Speaking on "The Richard Sherman Podcast," NFL analyst Richard Sherman assumed that Rodgers would already be texting the wide receiver. Here's how he put it:

"I would have never had Daniel Jones beating A-Rod [Rodgers]. I'm sorry. A-Rod needs more weapons. Like they're going to have to make a trade. They're going to have to make a trade. [Christian] Watson got hurt early in the game, like they're going to have to make a trade."

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers was asked about Odell Beckham Jr. postgame today: "I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy ... Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly." Aaron Rodgers was asked about Odell Beckham Jr. postgame today: "I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy ... Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player and just want him to be healthy, honestly."

He went on to claim that the Packers would be a new team with Beckham Jr. on the roster:

"They're probably calling Odell every second of the day. I'm sure A-Rod is sending him a ‘Hey, stranger, you up?’ text every day, like I know he has to be because he needs him. He needs Odell. It would make a huge difference to this Green Bay Packers team."

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Of course, even if the Packers sign Odell Beckham Jr., there is one small detail that will keep him off the field for a while.

The wide receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl while he was with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, eight months later, Adam Schefter has reported that Beckham Jr. still has a way to go.

That hasn't stopped many teams and players from reaching out to him.

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs.



Miller concludes with a smile...



"I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."



#Bills "I talk to OBJ probably every week."Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs.Miller concludes with a smile..."I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at." "I talk to OBJ probably every week."Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs.Miller concludes with a smile... "I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."#Bills https://t.co/lSB5rmXiIZ

According to Bleacher Report, Odell Beckham Jr. will be unavailable until at least Thanksgiving, meaning he could miss until Week 13 or 14. In addition, most would expect that it would take him a couple of weeks to knock the rust off and learn the playbook.

As such, Beckham Jr. may not be fully ready until Week 16 or 17. However, franchises around the league know that he can add quality to their rosters.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Richard Sherman Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes