“It’s just bad vibes” - NFL analyst laments state of Carolina Panthers amid Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB competition

The Carolina Panthers were in the market for a quarterback and traded for Baker Mayfield this offseason. They sent the Cleveland Browns a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft in return. Carolina will enter training camp with two of the top three picks from the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield was selected by the Browns first overall and Sam Darnold was taken third by the New York Jets.

The trade has been well received by the majority of NFL fans, with most thinking it will work well for both Mayfield and Carolina. But not everyone sees it as a net positive for the Panthers.

On The Ringer NFL Podcast, NFL analyst Roger Sherman said that the quarterback battle between Mayfield and Darnold hurts his soul:

“There are only a handful of actual legit quarterback battles and to be far and away the one that just hurts me in my soul the most is the Carolina Panthers."

He continued:

"Those two guys who were, just a few years ago, hot NFL draft prospects that went number one and number three picks back in 2018.”

Sherman thinks that Mayfield will likely win the starting job over Darnold:

“One will be a backup to the other most likely Sam Darnold. Because Sam Darnold is like legit really bad and Baker Mayfield is just kind of, like not good for having been a number one pick. It's probably going to be Baker of over Sam.”

He concluded by saying:

"Unless something weird happens and like it's it's just bad vibes for everybody involved."

Mayfield started 59 games in his four seasons with the Browns, throwing for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. He finished second in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in his rookie season. He led the Browns to their first postseason win of the millennium.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Rich Eisen scoffs at thought of Baker Mayfield losing quarterback competition to Sam Darnold dlvr.it/SVDzFL Rich Eisen scoffs at thought of Baker Mayfield losing quarterback competition to Sam Darnold dlvr.it/SVDzFL

Darnold started 38 games for the Jets. He threw for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in his three seasons in New York. They traded him to Carolina in April last year.

Who will be the Panthers starter in 2022?

Oklahoma Spring Game

This quarterback race may not be as riveting as some others across the NFL, but it seems that Mayfield could have the edge over Darnold. Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season but suffered a crack of the shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, missing six starts in 2021. He threw nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Mayfield has more career starters under his belt than Darnold and has shown that he could be a viable starter in the NFL. Most are expecting Baker Mayfield to be the starting quarterback for the franchise in 2022. This is unless injury, or Sam Darnold's performances, force him to the sidelines.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy." #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says the way everything unfolded in Cleveland this offseason was unexpected and left him shocked.Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy." #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield says the way everything unfolded in Cleveland this offseason was unexpected and left him shocked.Asked if he doesn't get enough credit for getting the Browns to the playoffs after all the suffering they had: "I'm not a me guy. I'm a team first guy."

Should the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback get the nod to start Week One of the 2022 season, he’ll face the Browns at home. We’ll see soon enough who head coach Matt Rhule will select to lead the Panthers offense this season.

