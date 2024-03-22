NFL analyst pinpoints 2 major factors that could derail Aaron Rodgers and Jets' season

The New York Jets are largely confident in their Super Bowl chances in 2024. After Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his team debut, they plummeted to 7-10 and a 13th straight playoff absence, the longest in North American professional sports.

However, with Rodgers on the mend after surgery, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Tom Telesco have renewed optimism that the former Super Bowl winner can bring back the winning days.

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, though, believes two factors - "Father Time" and the MetLife turf - could play spoilsport In the wake of the Jets signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams:

"This is the ultimate boom-or-bust team for 2024. ... There's only two things that will stop the Jets this year, and it's going to be Father Time and the turf at MetLife Stadium."

New Jets signing Mike Williams excited to play with Aaron Rodgers

Williams is more than happy to begin a new chapter of his career in East Rutherford.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, he expressed his excitement at sharing the field with Rodgers. Williams cited the four-time MVP quarterback as the primary reason why he chose to wear Gotham green, comparing him with his former teammates Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert:

"I just felt like it was a great fit for me. Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him.

"I've been pretty privileged having good quarterbacks throughout my career, so looking forward to working with Aaron and getting together with the rest of the guys and see where it goes."

He also praised the rest of the Jets roster, comparing its top wideout to one of his former teammates:

"Playing alongside Garrett kind of reminded me of (former Chargers teammate) Keenan (Allen) a little bit. Similar style of play, great route runners. I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite."

Williams' contract, according to insider Ian Rapoport, is worth up to $15 million.