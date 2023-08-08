NFL analyst places Troy Aikman in GOAT conversation with Tom Brady

Troy Aikman is best known for being the quarterback for one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. He helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl rings during the 1990s on a roster loaded with Hall of Fame players. His three rings put him in rare quarterback company, with just Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw winning more.

His elite accomplishments will likely rank him among the top 10 quarterbacks of all time by most around the NFL. While few would honestly mention him in the GOAT debate, apparently some would. NFL analyst Louis Riddick recently threw Aikman's name into that very conversation during an episode of First Take.

Riddick said:

"Whereas when you juxtapose that with a guy like Peyton Manning, who starts from day one, did it really hurt Peyton Manning's career? Did he become a first ballot Hall of Famer? Did he survive the bumps and bruises and survive, you know, the down years in order to ascend, to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time? Yes."

"Did Troy Aikman ascend to become one of the greatest quarterbacks and greatest winners of all time? Yes. And they all started on terrible teams from day one. So I think it's case by case. You've got to factor in the player, factor in the situation, and then make the best decision you can."

In addition to his three rings, what makes Troy Aikman one of the greatest winners ever is his stellar 11-4 record in the NFL Playoffs. While his impressive list of accomplishments surely makes him an NFL legend, it's not enough to be considered the GOAT of the most important position.

Troy Aikman doesn't belong in the GOAT discussion

Peyton Manning is often mentioned among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. His five NFL MVP awards are the most by any player ever and he also added two Super Bowl rings. He may be the best regular-season quarterback of all time, but it's Tom Brady that has earned sole possession of the GOAT title.

Brady basically re-wrote the NFL record books with his iconic career, being the all-time leader in almost every quarterback statistic. Probably most impressive are his seven rings and five Super Bowl MVP awards, nearly double any other quarterback ever.

Troy Aikman simply didn't accomplish enough individual honors to be mentioned in the same GOAT debate as players like Brady and Manning. He never won an NFL MVP award and was only named the MVP of one Super Bowl. He likely deserves a spot in the top 10, but it's difficult to make any legitimate case for him to be the GOAT.