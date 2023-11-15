NFL analyst plays world’s smallest violin for Browns after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending surgery announcement

Deshaun Watson's season is finished; the Browns quarterback will miss the rest of the season due to season-ending shoulder surgery. Browns fans are divided about his injury, but most fans, pundits, and analysts do not believe the team has lost its beating heart.

Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Marcus Spears refused to throw a pity party. Here's how he put it:

"Let me say what the hell needs to be said. This ain't the same sentiment like if you lost Patrick Mahomes or you lost Dak Prescott because he wasn't playing well now. There would be a different reaction if we thought Deshaun Watson's play was putting the Cleveland Browns over somebody else. It wasn't." [00:02:25].

He continued, knocking the quarterback's final accomplishments in 2023:

"He had a 'great' second half against the Ravens. And you know what 'great' was? 14 of 14, ain't really do nothing crazy, scrambled a couple of times. When we talk about great, we talk about them getting three touchdowns." [00:02:56].

Deshaun Watson's production hovers eerily close to 2022

Deshaun Watson at Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns was brought on board to open up a new level of their offense untapped by Baker Mayfield. Instead, the quarterback's production in two straight seasons has been roughly the same.

Last year, in six starts, he threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. This year, he also started six games and threw for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Since the end of the 2020 season, the quarterback has appeared in 12 games, going 8-4. However, the defense has been largely responsible for the quarterback's 5-1 record this season.

Last year, the defense was ranked 14th in yards per game. This year, they're ranked first in the league, and therein lies the silver lining for PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. If the backup quarterback can come in and throw for a ratio similar to seven touchdowns and four interceptions, the Browns' 6-3 record might continue at that pace.

Will PJ Walker or Dorian Thompson-Robinson play in a playoff game before Deshaun Watson?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.