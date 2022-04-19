NFL analyst pounds the table for Panthers to trade for Jordan Love

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers initially drafted Jordan Love as an eventual replacement for the team's All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But since then, Rodgers has gone on to win two consecutive NFL MVP awards (2020, 2021) and secured a brand new three-year, $150.8 million extension.

But where has this left the Packers' backup quarterback?

Kay Adams of Good Morning Football believes that the former product out of Utah State would be a good fit for the Carolina Panthers. Adams said:

"When you get to Vegas, you're like, 'Let's draft one of these guys, and let's take him at six,' and he's there, and all of a sudden you're seeing billboards for The Beatles Love, that Cirque du Soleil production. He's thinking of Love, and it's all you need is Love. Love is all you need and maybe Jordan Love makes his way into the conversation because there has to be conversations for the Panthers, and here's what you're getting. If you're the Panthers, you kind of get the best of both worlds. You get a young quarterback who's got talent. He's got arm talent...and who was developed behind one of the greatest to ever do it in Aaron Rodgers."

Adams believes that the Panthers should take out a flyer on the quarterback because he has the arm talent to make all of the requisite throws in the NFL and years of learning experience, observing Aaron Rodgers up close and personal.

The Panthers are planning to go again with Sam Darnold, who had an underwhelming first season with the team in 2021.

Will Jordan Love remain with the Green Bay Packers for the entire 2022-23 NFL season?

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

xarsyn (∞) @passion_scepter Gonna prank Jordan Love when he becomes the starter Gonna prank Jordan Love when he becomes the starter https://t.co/5gB6j9he7E

If Love does not remain with the Packers until the end of the 2022-23 season, it will likely mean that he has been traded to another team that believes in his talents.

At Utah State, he was named to the second-team All-Mountain West Conference in 2018 and was also designated MVP of the New Mexico Bowl in the same season.

He hasn't played enough in the NFL for teams to decide whether or not he is the long-term answer. Therefore, it will require a team that believes in his abilities and their ability to develop him into the player that he was (and still is) expected to be.

In his minimal action (six games), he has thrown for 411 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

If the Panthers are looking to stir things up at the quarterback position, this is perhaps the right time to buy low for the Packers' second-string signal-caller.

