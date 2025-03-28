NFL analyst pounds the table for Shedeur Sanders as draft stock continues to decline

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock might be slipping, but not everyone is ready to count him out. On Friday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Isaiah Stanback went all-in on the former Colorado Buffaloes QB, calling him the best prospect for a rebuilding franchise. And in Stanback's mind, one team needs him the most: the Cleveland Browns.

Stanback said,

“When you look at trying to rebuild an organization, there is no better quarterback in this year's draft to build an organization around, and who has the experience to build up organizations that are not doing than Shedeur Sanders, it's just on his resume.

“He was at Jackson State, and what do you do? He built that program up, took them from nothing, made them something. He did the recruiting, he played well, all those things, and got them in a winning situation. Then him and his dad go to office in Colorado. And I know you brought this up. I don't know who he is.”

Sanders faced criticism after the combine, and his draft stock reportedly took a hit. But the numbers don't lie. In 2023, Sanders put up 3,230 passing yards, 27 TDs and three interceptions before a late-season injury. Then, in 2024, he had 4,134 yards, 37 TDs and a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Deion Sanders stays hands-off as Shedeur Sanders’ NFL future unfolds

Deion Sanders isn't playing matchmaker in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado coach, who has two sons and another star heading to the league, made it clear that Shedeur's landing spot is out of his hands.

“Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Sanders said on The Skip Bayless Show on Thursday.

"If it's New York, it's New York, if it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

That's a big shift from 2024, when Shedeur Sanders said he had preferences. At the time, he hinted at pulling an "Eli" (a reference to Eli Manning forcing his way out of San Diego in 2004) and even ruled out cold-weather cities for his son. Now, he's embracing the uncertainty.

