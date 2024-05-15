  • NFL
  NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers treatment for Caleb Williams with hours until schedule drop

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers treatment for Caleb Williams with hours until schedule drop

By Ian Van Roy
Modified May 15, 2024 17:53 GMT
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers treatment for Caleb Williams with hours until schedule drop
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers treatment for Caleb Williams with hours until schedule drop

Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams were only a few years apart from sharing the NFC North, but in 2024, Williams might find himself competing with the quarterback in another way. Aaron Rodgers' Jets got a big boost to their primetime slate in May of 2023 but in May 2024, it could be the Bears getting the spotlight with a new franchise quarterback.

Speaking on a special edition of "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, NFL analyst Peter Schrager predicted the NFL would go "all-in" on the Chicago Bears.

"I got to think the NFL is going to go all in on the Chicago Bears this year," Schrager said. "That is a huge market and there has not been excitement in that city, I would think. Since … the late 80s."

The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams first overall to kick off the 2024 NFL Draft. For months, some said the honor was going to go to Jayden Daniels. However, most had expected the USC prospect to go first overall since the 2023 season, and unlike Michael Penix Jr.'s landing spot, Williams did not surprise most fans and analysts.

Caleb Williams joins renovated star-studded Bears roster

Chicago Bears Introduce Quarterback Caleb Williams And Wide Receiver Rome Odunze
Chicago Bears Introduce Quarterback Caleb Williams And Wide Receiver Rome Odunze

Not long ago, fans and analysts would joke about the team's offensive roster. Despite being a defensive-minded football team for decades, some may argue that this is the most exciting combination of offensive talent the team has seen in decades.

Caleb Williams joins DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze to create an impressive pass-catch group. However, it doesn't stop there. Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett both have had usable seasons in the past and with Kmet seemingly on the verge of a breakout following the most productive year of his career, Williams could have four or five quality options in 2024.

At running back, D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson take plenty of pressure off the offense. Swift, 25, and coming off of a 1,000-yard season, appears to have plenty left in the tank. Johnson also showed plenty of pop in his brief usage in 2023, often earning more than five yards per carry in his limited action.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football" and H/T Sportskeeda.

