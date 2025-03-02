Deebo Samuel is set to begin a new chapter of his football career in the 2025 season after the San Francisco 49ers were reported on Saturday to be trading him to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick. But as far as one analyst is asked, it may wind up being the beginning of the end for his career.

Marcus Mosher, a co-host of Locked on Cowboys and Locked on Dynasty and writer for The 33rd Team, lamented the low worth of the compensation that general manager John Lynch received in exchange for sending away the one-time Pro Bowl wideout:

"The fact that the 49ers are taking on $31M in dead money and only gaining a fifth-round pick tells you they think he is close to being done."

The transaction will not become official until March 12, when the new league year begins. According to ESPN's John Keim and Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are expected to absorb a dead money hit of $31,550,012. Samuel himself will constitute $17.5 million on the Commanders' salary cap and is likely to be extended.

Deebo Samuel reacts to Commanders trade

Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel was very emotional upon learning of the trade. Just minutes after it was reported, he took to Instagram to post a video of his best highlights at Santa Clara with the following caption:

"Appreciate yall for everything!!!!!"

The trade saga began earlier this month amidst the build-up to Super Bowl week. The wideout, who was coming off a regression from 892 yards and seven touchdowns on 60 catches to just 670 and three on 51, told ESPN's Adam Schefter:

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have. But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Multiple Commanders personnel have connections with Deebo Samuel. Current general manager Adam Peters was an assistant to John Lynch when he was drafted in 2019. Anthony Lynn, the team's current run game coordinator, served as assistant head coach/running backs coach under Kyle Shanahan in 2022 and 2023.

