"It's basically inevitable" - NFL analyst predicts Tom Brady vs Matthew Stafford showdown for NFC title game

With five and a half months to go until Tom Brady's next game, the NFL media is throwing out the first of their bold offseason predictions for next season. One of the hosts of Good Morning Football is already talking about who he sees in the NFC title game. Speaking on the program, Kyle Brandt showed his support for a Brady-Stafford showdown with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Here's what he had to say:

“But right now in terms of the waiting game, 313 days. I did the counting guys, that is still the Buccaneers play the Rams in the NFC title game in 2023. Which is basically inevitable. That's happening. It's Bucs-Rams, let's just write it down. Let's get right from the hip and say it."

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Chris Godwin said he learned Tom Brady was returning 20 mins before the announcement in a group chat with Mike Evans and Brady. Chris Godwin said he learned Tom Brady was returning 20 mins before the announcement in a group chat with Mike Evans and Brady.

Brandt continued to list how he sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and why a movie informed his opinion:

"Brady is getting the band back together. Maurice, I can't believe you didn't go to the classic movie trope. It’s like an Italian Job, pick anything you want. The leader goes around and finds each person and they're off doing their own thing. And he says ‘one more ride’ and he got them."

The co-host went on to pull for an offensive lineman to come out of retirement:

"And I will tell you this, I’m going to die on this hill. Ali Marpet, the guard who retired, will come out to join this party. He's still sticking by his guns and saying he's done playing. If Brady's got one last job, and he's got plenty of time to do it, so this is just the next step."

He wrapped up his double-down by choosing his opponent and which running back will be seen toting the rock for the Buccaneers:

"They're rebuilding the band, the Voltron, whatever you call it, and they will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC title game in 313 days. Leonard Fournette may be getting multiple touches in that game.”

Are the Rams having the offseason they need to meet Tom Brady in the NFC title game?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One downside to winning the Super Bowl is that the winning team tends to lose pieces to retirement and free agency as more teams are willing to pay more for someone with Super Bowl experience. While the Rams have added some good pieces, they've also lost some essential players. Put simply, this will not be the same team in 2022 that it was in 2021.

Of course, they could be talented but differently. Von Miller and Robert Woods are gone. Allen Robinson is in their place. Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't come back officially yet. There are a lot of moving pieces for the Rams. To get back to the title game, the team will need to be roughly as good as last season.

Will they be able to return to form? If so, a showdown could be in the cards in late January.

