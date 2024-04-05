NFL analyst presses Buffalo Bills to replace Stefon Diggs with Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Aiyuk

With Stefon Diggs out the door, Bills fans are waiting with bated breath to learn if the Buffalo Bills will execute a follow-up move. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum pushed the Bills to make moves for Brandon Aiyuk, Brian Thomas Jr., and a free agent like Michael Thomas or Odell Beckham Jr.:

"If you come out of this [offseason] with Brandon Aiyuk and Brian Thomas Jr., you're better. And by the way, there are other players like Michael Thomas out there [and] Odell Beckham Jr. [00:05:07]" [54.7] Get Up

He went on to call Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas "not ideal" but indicated that it would improve the roster. However, if the Buffalo Bills found themselves able to snag Brandon Aiyuk away from the San Francisco 49ers, alongside a top rookie receiver and a veteran free agent, fans may sigh relief.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, the team is down Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jordan Poyer, Tredavius White, and others. To some, the team's moves have signaled the most aggressive possible rebuild that doesn't replace the team's quarterback or head coach. As such, some fans are bracing for a rebuild-esque year in 2024.

To some, the strategy appears to be bringing in a new rookie class to replace Stefon Diggs and others, struggling through the growing pains in 2024, and returning to contend in 2025.

Analyst predicts Josh Allen to follow in Stefon Diggs' footsteps

Josh Allen at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Of course, some hope that the quarterback will attempt to jump ship following the exodus of two of his biggest weapons. Speaking on WFAN, via Sports Illustrated, analyst Evan Roberts claimed Josh Allen's girlfriend likely preferred Allen being with the New York Giants instead of the Buffalo Bills.

"Joshy has a girlfriend who would probably rather shop on Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City than waste time in that toilet bowl known as Buffalo," Roberts said.

He also said that the Bills' star quarterback "doesn't want to live in Buffalo anymore."

Such a move would be a short distance, changing from one side of New York State to the other. His addition would spell the end of the Daniel Jones era, a quarterback that New York Giants fans appear to have only bought in on for small chunks of his career.

Such a move could create a media splash the size of a tsunami, drowning out any Stefon Diggs talk, but could such a mind-blowing move take place?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.