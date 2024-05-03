NFL analyst pressures Jerry Jones to “stop being cheap” with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has several major decisions to make soon.

The Cowboys have a few star players that are due for contract extensions. They are quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons.

With each passing day, their contract values will climb. The WR market exploded this off-season when Amon-Ra St. Brown got a contract that paid him $30 million a season. Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen got a five-year, $150 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid edge rushers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With their values climbing, ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio called out Jones for not getting any of his three players a new contract.

"Next one for me, and this is one of the continuing themes of the off season," Florio said. "When in the hell of a Cowboy is going to get their young star players taken care of. Dak Prescott, we talked about earlier, I don't think he's going to get taken care of this year. What are you going to do about CeeDee Lamb?"

"That's another contract where with each passing day with each passing contract. And we've seen Devonte Smith Amon-Ra St. Brown, AJ Brown just in the past couple of weeks."

"The price keeps going up and up and up. When are you going to get CeeDee lamb taking care of it? You better do it before the Vikings take care of Justin Jefferson. And then there's Micah Parsons. You just got to hand him the checkbook and give him whatever he wants."

"When are the Cowboys going to wake up? When are they going to stop being cheap, short sighted, and not as smart as they think they are when it comes to dealing with their star players, it keeps blowing up in their faces."

What could contracts look like for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons?

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb during New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will break the bank by paying Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. All three will likely make the top five if not the top three highest-paid players at their positions when they get their contract extensions.

A contract extension for Prescott would certainly pay him $50-60 million annually. He already has a cap hit of $55 million this season and would look to get paid around that much on a new deal. Joe Burrow is the highest-paid quarterback with $55 million per season, and the deal was agreed upon last off-season.

Expand Tweet

An extension for Lamb would certainly exceed $30 million a season. He led the league in receptions last year while being named an All-Pro wide receiver. He could be looking at a five-year $150+ million contract with around $90-$100 million guaranteed. He could even make up to $35 million annually.

Expand Tweet

For Parsons, a contract similar to a five-year, $170 million contract with $100 million guaranteed seems fair. People agree he's a better edge rusher than Josh Allen, but you can debate that. Still, being a Dallas Cowboys should help his value. Parsons has 40.5 sacks in three seasons played and is a three-time All-Pro. He deserves a pay raise.

Expand Tweet

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio and Sportskeeda.