NFL analyst proposes non-Cowboys landing spot for Deion and Shedeur Sanders

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have suddenly become the topic of discussion in analyst circles. Many analysts have connected the coach and quarterback to the Cowboys, but there are 31 teams in the NFL. Keeping this in mind, one analyst offered a different potential option.

Speaking to Jeff Saturday on a Nov. 20 edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Greenberg floated the possibility of the Sanders duo joining the AFC West.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Greenberg: [00:09:03] "If I present to you, Deion Sanders is the coach and Shedeur as the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders next year. How do you like it?"

Saturday wasn't fully sold, but Greenberg doubled down.

Greenberg: [00:11:29] "I've been saying forever, I'm in the interesting business. I can't think of anything more interesting that could possibly happen." [00:11:29][0.0] Get Up

With the Las Vegas Raiders sitting at 2-8 and much closer to the No. 1 overall pick than the No. 1 seed in the AFC, a potential full-scale rebuild could be in the works. Adding both members of the Sanders family would fill two potential holes the team will have after the season: at head coach and quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders trends up in potential final stretch of college career

Shedeur Sanders prepares for Utah v Colorado - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders' college career could soon be over. He is in his senior year, and as of this week, the potential 2025 NFL rookie has tied his 2023 total for passing touchdowns.

Last year, he threw for 27 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games. This year, he has thrown for 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. His completion percentage has also improved in his two years, jumping from 69.3% last season to 72.9% this year.

Sanders has two games left, so there is plenty of time for his statistics to jump even higher. Both opponents are not ranked (Kansas, Oklahoma State), so the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback appears to have a solid shot to pull it off.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.