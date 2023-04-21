Lamar Jackson is in a multi-year stand-off with the Baltimore Ravens. A number of destinations and outcomes have been calculated, but one such potential destination no one is talking about was floated on Good Morning Football. Speaking on the show, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl essentially wrote off the ceiling for Kirk Cousins and pushed the team to go in a completely new direction:

"I don't think the Kirk Cousins experience is going to get the Vikings much farther than they have with him the last couple of seasons. They've made it to the postseason. That's great."

Will Lamar Jackson play a single snap for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023?

She continued, explaining that his unknown potential has been expunged with the team:

"I think if you keep doing the same old song and dance, you're going to keep getting the same product out of Kirk Cousins and just how he matches with this team in particular."

She then name-dropped the Ravens quarterback:

"I am welcome and open-minded to a change for the Vikings at quarterback. Whether it be Lamar Jackson which would be a crazy reach and I know that crazy things would have to get done to accomplish that. ... At some point teams have to change."

Lamar Jackson dominates in limited availability

No. 8 at Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

At this point, the verdict seems close to being nailed down. When he was drafted, many speculated that the Ravens quarterback's career arc would be similar to Cam Newton or Michael Vick. He could be dominant in his first several years in the league, but due to his style of play, the quarterback's availability will be his greatest weakness.

As it stands, five years later, the quarterback's biggest inability is availability. In the past two seasons, he's missed the entirety of January both times. However, when healthy, he's shown to be capable of defeating any quarterback in the loaded AFC, even Patrick Mahomes.

Will Lamar Jackson offer a counter-argument to his availability concerns in 2023?

