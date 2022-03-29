“I think they should be held accountable” - NFL analyst puts Browns ownership on notice for not being at Deshaun Watson’s press conference

Deshaun Watson's introductory press conference for the Cleveland Browns Friday had no shortage of takeaways. One of the most notable takeaways to come out of the presser was the absence of owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam.

Given Deshaun Watson is dealing with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, a lack of either Haslam's presence loomed over the event.

Dominique Foxworth of ESPN addressed the matter on Monday's episode of First Take. Foxworth cited his own experience, saying ownership was present when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Considering Watson is an expected decade-plus solution at quarterback, he feels the owners should've been there. Foxworth said,

“Right now given the mountain of accusations on the other side. I would say that, to your point about the owners being there. That was a choice. It wasn't about schedule. Like when I assigned my free-agent deal with the Ravens, the owner was there. I was a mediocre cornerback, not the franchise quarterback going forward. Like the owner is at the press conference when you sign a big-time free agent. So like, that was a choice that they made. That was an interesting choice that they didn't want to face the music for the decision that they made. They didn't want to answer any questions, and I think they should be held accountable for that.”

Foxworth's take was agreed with by another former NFL player, Tedy Bruschi. In the Haslams' absence, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry answered the questions on what was an uncomfortable day for all.

What's next for Deshaun Watson and the Browns?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's press conference was just the first of many steps ahead on the road he faces to be ready to play for the Browns in 2022.

Stefanski was asked Monday at the NFL owners' meeting about what's next for Watson. Stefanski told the media he expects his quarterback to show up to the team's offseason program beginning in less than a month.

Stefanski told the media he expects his quarterback to show up to the team's offseason program beginning in less than a month.

Whether or not that happens is a different story. Watson faces a potential suspension from the league as they conduct its independent investigation.

Deshaun Watson spoke adamantly and re-iterated throughout his press conference his intention to clear his name rather than settle the 22 civil lawsuits levied against him.

Deshaun Watson spoke adamantly and re-iterated throughout his press conference his intention to clear his name rather than settle the 22 civil lawsuits levied against him.

Even when Watson inevitably takes the field for the Browns, he has a difficult journey ahead of him to repair his public image. Watson's actions will have to speak louder than his words going forward.

